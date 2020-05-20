Watch the Cast of Hadestown Virtually Reunite to Perform ‘Road to Hell (Reprise)’

Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Patrick Page, Anaïs Mitchell, Rachel Chavkin, and more sang the closing number.

Check out the cast and creative team of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, including Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Patrick Page, Anaïs Mitchell, and Rachel Chavkin, performing “Road to Hell (Reprise)” above.

The artists got together virtually in a pre-recorded segment during The Tank’s virtual gala May 19. Andrea Coleman hosted the event, which honored Hadestown producer Mara Isaacs (Octopus Theatricals) and Laura Gomez.

READ: How to Create the Full Gala Experience—Dinner, Dancing, and All—Online

The Tank, an Off-Broadway institution dedicated to producing new performance work across a variety of genres, was forced to shut its doors and halt its programming last month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Its 2019–2020 season, launched last fall, had already seen a mix of established and emerging writers transform it stages—from powerhouses including Tonya Pinkins to up-and-comers such as director Miranda Haymon.

In addition, the special event included a look at the musical I Am Nobody from Tony-winning Urinetown book writer and lyricist Greg Kotis. The show began previews March 5, 2020, and opened March 7 before COVID-19 led to the ban on mass gatherings, shuttering theatres around the world. Check it out below.

