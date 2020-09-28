Watch the Cast of London's Upcoming Hairspray Perform on Britain's Got Talent

Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, and Marisha Wallace star in the production, set to begin in April 2021.

The pandemic may have brought stages across Broadway, the West End, and beyond to a halt, but still, Hairspray's beat can't be stopped. The company of the upcoming London revival stopped by Britain's Got Talent recently to show off what's in store once theatres reopen.

Watch above as Lizzie Bea, Olivier winner Michael Ball, and Marisha Wallace—as Tracy, Edna, and Motormouth Maybelle, respecively—lead the company in a medley of "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat" for the judges and a virtual audience.

As previously announced, the revival, which was initially set to open this past spring, will now play a 12-week limited engagement beginning April 22, 2021, at the London Coliseum.

The cast also includes comic Paul Merton as Wilbur, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, Jonny Amies as Link Larkin, Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle, Mari McGinlay as Penny Pingleton, Ashley Samuels as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kimani Arthur as Inez, and Michael Vinsen as Corny Collins.

The production will reunite the Tony-winning musical's original creative team, from co-writers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman to director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.