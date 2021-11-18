Watch the Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Perform 'Bam! You're Rockin' Now'

The musical, now in previews, showed off a number on Good Morning America featuring the title nanny's new cleaning (and dance) skills.

Mrs. Doubtfire is rockin' now. The cast of the new musical, now in previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, stopped by Good Morning America for its "Broadway is Back" series November 18 to perform the dance-heavy ensemble number "Bam! You're Rockin' Now."

Brad Oscar and J. Harrison Ghee open the song, revealing star Rob McClure in his Mrs. Doubtfire disguise. The montage number has several recognizable moments from the 1993 Robin Williams film, including the dance-duet with a vacuum cleaner and air guitar played on a broom. Watch the video below.

The cast also includes Jenn Gambatese, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, and Avery Sell as the Hillard family, along with Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, and Mark Evans. The ensemble features Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Mrs. Doubtfire features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. Jerry Zaks directs, with choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Opening night is set for December 5.