Watch the Cast of National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet Play 'William Shakespeare or Taylor Swift'

Play along to see if you could differentiate a line of Shakespeare dialogue from a Swift lyric.

National Theatre's players gonna play, play, play, play, play a little game of "William Shakespeare or Taylor Swift."

The cast of the upcoming Romeo and Juliet film were presented with a line and had to identify it as either a line of Shakespeare dialogue or a Taylor Swift lyric. Easy, right? Maybe not so much. Play along with the video above to see if you could tell the difference between a Shakespeare line and a Swift lyric.

The Romeo and Juliet film premieres on Sky Arts in the U.K. on April 4 and on PBS in the U.S. on April 23 starring Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor as Juliet and Romeo. The game players in the video include Josh O'Connor, Jessie Buckley, Fisayo Akinade, Tamsin Greig, David Judge, Lucian Msamati, Alex Mugnaioni, and Shubham Saraf.

When Shakespeare said "True hope is swift,"...no...nevermind.