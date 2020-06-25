Watch the Cast of The Louder We Get Perform 'This Dance Is For You' in Quarantine

The video features Broadway alums Evan Kinnane, Lee MacDougall, Thom Allison, and more.

The stars of The Louder We Get gave students the gift of song and dance June 25 to bring some cheer to the class of 2020, who missed out on in-person proms and graduation ceremonies due to the public health crisis. Check out the world premiere cast performing "This Dance is For You" while in quarantine above.

The Louder We Get premiered at Theatre Calgary in January 2020, starring Evan Kinnane as the real-life Marc Hall, who fought for his right to take his boyfriend to his high school prom. Both Kinnane and Hall appear in an introduction for the music video.

Joining Kinnane (Moulin Rouge!) in the cast and video are Broadway alums Lee MacDougall (Come From Away) and Thom Allison (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), in addition to Rielle Braid, Kevin Corey, Naomi Costain, Deann DeGruijter, Alexa Elser, Fionn Laird, Ryan Maschke, Katie McMillan, Glen Mills, Joel Schaefer, Scott Olynek, Devin Cecchetto, Nick Dolan, Alexandra Gratton, Kira Guloien, Sara Hinding, Isidora Kecman, Jamie Mayers, Kolton Stewart, and Roel Suasin.

Directed by Tony nominee Lonny Price, the musical features a book by Kent Staines, lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal, and music by Colleen Dauncey. The creative team includes choreography by Rebecca Howell, sets by James Nooneby, costumes by Cory Sincennes, lighting by Jason Hand, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, and orchestrations by Justin Goldner.

The creative team for the video includes Howell, Goldner, music director Joshua Zecher-Ross, drummer Oskar Haggdahl, and film and television editor Diane Brunjes.

In honor of Pride month, viewers are encouraged to PFLAG Canada or The Marsha P. Johnson Institute.