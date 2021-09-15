Watch the Emotional New Trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Movie

By Andrew Gans, Ryan McPhee
Sep 15, 2021
 
The film is slated to hit movie theatres December 10.

A new trailer for Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story has been released. Take a look above as Maria and Tony spot each other for the first time across a crowded gymnasium. The preview also features snippets of Rachel Zegler, as Maria, singing the classic "Tonight," plus bits of dialogue from the new Tony Kushner screenplay.

The first teaser trailer debuted during the 93rd annual Academy Awards earlier this year, with a special introduction by Ariana DeBose (the Tony nominee plays Anita in the movie).

The movie, featuring choreography by Tony winner Justin Peck, is slated to hit movie theatres December 10 this year, after being pushed back from a December 2020 release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Zegler star as Tony and Maria, with David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lietenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original 1961 film Rita Moreno in the newly created role of Valentina (a take on the role of Doc).

READ: Ivo van Hove's Revival of West Side Story Will Not Reopen on Broadway

A host of Broadway alumni help fill out the cast, including Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Ezra Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.

