Watch the Emotional Return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia

The Melbourne production reopened February 25 following the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Australian production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopened February 25 at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre, a special event for which the curtain call and subsequent speeches were live streamed. Check out the emotional moment below.

The cast is led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, and Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy.

"We know a lot of you have been waiting a long time to get here tonight, and we just want to say as a company from the bottom of our hearts thank you for sticking with us," Reeves says, "and bringing a bit of magic into our lives here in Melbourne."

The company also includes Lucy Ansell, Alexander Artemov, Iopu Auva’a, Damien Avery, Jai Bacak, Bonnie Barlow, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Hannah Fredericksen, Helen Howard, Lyndall Grant, George Henare, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Monet Lewis, Kuda Mapeza, James O’Connell, David Ross Paterson, Naomi Rukavina, John Shearman, David Simes, Liam Smith, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Archie Thomson, Jessica Vickers and Mackenzie Vokes.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, writer Jack Thorne, and director John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage.

The other productions, including on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre, are currently shuttered due to the ongoing pandemic. London theatres hope to reopen with full capacity by June should the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

