Watch the First 8 Minutes of the In The Heights Movie Now

Watch the First 8 Minutes of the In The Heights Movie Now
By Dan Meyer
Jun 07, 2021
 
Anthony Ramos leads the energetic opening number as Usnavi.

Just a few days ahead of the June 11 premiere of In The Heights in theatres and on HBO Max, the first eight minutes of the film—featuring the opening number—has hit the internet. Check out Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more singing "In The Heights" above.

Adapted from Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical, the movie stars Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, and Leslie Grace as Nina. Rounding out the main cast are Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Anthony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete. Miranda, who also produces and wrote an original new song, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

Cast of <i>In The Heights</i>
Cast of In The Heights Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

In The Heights features a screenplay by Hudes and is directed by Jon M. Chu. The story follows a tight-knit community in NYC’s Washington Heights as they experience success, joy, luck, love, and heartbreak.

Prior to its wide release, the movie will also open the Tribeca Festival June 9 with various screenings around the city.

Behind the camera, the creative team includes choreographer Christopher Scott, costume designer Mitchell Travers, director of photography Alice Brooks, production designer Nelson Coates, sound editor Lewis Goldstein, and editor Myron Kerstein. Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman served as executive music producers. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical, In the Heights earned Tony Awards in 2008 for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

