Watch the First Trailer for Oslo, Starring Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson

The stage-to-screen adaptation debuts May 29 on HBO Max.

Peace talks are getting tense before they've even started in the Oslo trailer. The stage-to-screen adaptation of J.T. Rogers’ Tony-winning play, starring Olivier winner Andrew Scott and Tony nominee Ruth Wilson, will debut May 29 on HBO Max. Check out a first look at the film above.

As previously announced, Bartlett Sher—who helmed the Broadway staging at Lincoln Center Theater and in London—directs. The historical drama opens the doors on the secret peace talks that took place between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in Norway in 1993.

Wilson plays as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister opposite Scott as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband. They're joined on screen by Salim Daw as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Qurie's associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor as Joel Singer, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli professor of economics; Rotem Keinan as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabay as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

Oslo is executive produced by Rogers, Sher, Cambra Overend, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and David Litvak. Holly Bario is producer along with Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Svetlana Metkina, and Mark Taylor.

