Watch the First Trailer for Steven Spielberg's New West Side Story Movie

The teaser for the new film aired during the Oscars April 25.

Get those snapping fingers ready.

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of West Side Story is here, offering glimpses of Sharks, Jets, star-crossed lovers, and more. The teaser debuted during the 93rd annual Academy Awards, with a special introduction by Ariana DeBose (the Tony nominee plays Anita in the movie). Take a look above.

The movie, featuring a screenplay by Angels in America scribe Tony Kushner and choreography by Tony winner Justin Peck, is slated to hit movie theatres December 10 this year, after being pushed back from a December 2020 release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler star as Tony and Maria, with David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lietenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original 1961 film Rita Moreno in the newly created role of Valentina (a take on the role of Doc). In the teaser, Moreno can be heard singing "Somewhere" from Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's classic score.

A host of Broadway alumni help fill out the cast, including Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Ezra Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.

