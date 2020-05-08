Watch The Full Monty Star Jason Danieley and Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Stars in the House

By Andrew Gans
May 08, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific) and Jason Danieley (The Full Monty, Curtains, Candide) plus his friends from the Cancer Support Community to discuss World Ovarian Cancer Day May 8 at 8 PM. Danieley lost his wife, three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie, to the disease. Watch the stream above.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

Jason Danieley and Marin Mazzie
Jason Danieley and Marin Mazzie Photo by Mike Sharkey

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.


