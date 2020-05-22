Watch the Full Pilot Episode for Mélange With Morgan Fairchild, Alex Newell, and More

Logo’s new series, inspired by the soapy dramas of the ’80s, centers on the fight over ownership of a historic gay bar.

You can now watch the complete pilot episode for Mélange, a new LGBTQ-focused series that pays homage to the primetime decadent dramas of the ’80s. Freely available on Logo TV, as well as above, the show stars Golden Globe nominee Morgan Fairchild (Dallas, Days of Our Lives) alongside Broadway alums Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Diana DeGarmo (Hairspray), and Maya Days (Aida), among others.

Created and produced by Tom D’Angora (NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars), Mélange centers on the fight over ownership of a historic gay bar. After the bar’s founder (played by Guiding Light’s Robert Newman) mysteriously and suddenly dies, his handsome protégé (Grace & Frankie’s Scott Evans) and estranged ex-wife (Fairchild) battle for control. As the stakes rise and tensions mount, Mélange becomes infested with betrayal, corruption, and revenge.

With Newell playing club performer Genesis, DeGarmo as the feisty Melissa Bennett, and Days as the conniving Carroll Davis, the cast also features Grease’s Ilene Kristen as bartender Dolly Faye, Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods) as cabaret artist Meredith Scott, and Perez Hilton as columnist Briggs Baxter.

“The world needs a show like Mélange, now more than ever,” says creator D’Angora. “It is my hope that this delicious cast, led by the iconic Morgan Fairchild reading everyone in her path while plotting a hostile takeover, will allow people to escape reality, if only for a moment or two.”

Rounding out the cast are Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), Anne Ramsay (Mad About You,The L Word), Emmy winner Darnell Williams (All My Children, Felicity), Emmy winner Kristen Alderson (One Life to Live, Annie), Laith Ashley (Strut), Jessica Leccia (Guiding Light), Omar Sharif Jr., and David A. Gregory (Deception, One Life to Live).

The pilot episode of Mélange was directed by Emmy winner Gary Donatelli (One Life to Live) and Tony-winning producer Tim Kashani (American in Paris, Memphis).

For more information visit MelangetheSeries.com.