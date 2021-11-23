Watch the Full Playbill Panels From New York Comic Con 2021 for Free

Broadway stars like James Monroe Iglehart, Anthony Rapp, and Will Roland took part in the nerdy fun.

Playbill hosted two panels at New York Comic Con 2021 in October, featuring a star-studded roster of Broadway stars and theatre experts. Now, you can watch the full panels to relive all the nerdy fun for free. Check out The Big Broadway Nerd Panel above and The Broadway Bard Party below.

NY Comic Con has long been a home for theatre fans, with attendees cosplaying and discovering new works while enjoying star sightings and prop showcases.

First up was The Big Broadway Nerd Panel with Anthony Rapp (Rent), James M. Iglehart (Aladdin), Justice Moore (Hamilton), and Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations). Playbill Creative Director Bryan Campione hosted. Together, the Broadway stars discussed the role that fantasy comic-books and science fiction have had in inspiring and engaging their performances, personas, and personal lives.

Later, a group of D&D ringers played a game of "Dungeons and Dragons" live on stage in The Broadway Bard Party . The lineup featured Hamilton performer Fergie Phillipe, Be More Chill star Will Roland, Broadway personality Kerri Kearse, and theatre director West Hyler (Cirque du Soleil Paramour) as players and Twenty-Sided Tavern creator David Andrew Laws as Dungeon Master.

