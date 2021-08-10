Watch the Glam New Trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie

The musical premieres on Amazon Prime Video September 17.

From the classroom to the stage, Jamie has big dreams of being a drag queen—and a chance encounter might make them all come true. Check out the latest trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, featuring newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie New/Mimi Me singing "Don't Even Know It," above.

As previously announced , the stage-to-screen adaptation will drop on Amazon Prime Video September 17. The film also stars Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Ralph Ineson as Wayne New, Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New.

Original West End Jamie John McCrea, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca del Rio (who also appeared in the London production as Hugo), and several of the real-life inspirations from the story—including Jamie Campbell himself—make cameos.

Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, respectively, reprise their work for the movie. In addition to songs from Dan Gillespie Sells and screenwriter Tom MacRae’s score, the film will feature an original song, titled “This Was Me,” performed by Frankie Goes to Hollywood lead singer Holly Johnson.

After reopening in May at London’s Apollo Theatre, the stage musical will make its North American premiere at the Los Angeles-based Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in 2022.

