Watch the Glam New Trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie

By Dan Meyer
Aug 10, 2021
 
The musical premieres on Amazon Prime Video September 17.

From the classroom to the stage, Jamie has big dreams of being a drag queen—and a chance encounter might make them all come true. Check out the latest trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, featuring newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie New/Mimi Me singing "Don't Even Know It," above.

As previously announced, the stage-to-screen adaptation will drop on Amazon Prime Video September 17. The film also stars Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Ralph Ineson as Wayne New, Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New.

Original West End Jamie John McCrea, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca del Rio (who also appeared in the London production as Hugo), and several of the real-life inspirations from the story—including Jamie Campbell himself—make cameos.

READ: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Will Open In-Person Outfest LGBTQIA+ Festival

Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, respectively, reprise their work for the movie. In addition to songs from Dan Gillespie Sells and screenwriter Tom MacRae’s score, the film will feature an original song, titled “This Was Me,” performed by Frankie Goes to Hollywood lead singer Holly Johnson.

After reopening in May at London’s Apollo Theatre, the stage musical will make its North American premiere at the Los Angeles-based Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in 2022.

Check Out Photos of the Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Check Out Photos of the Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

12 PHOTOS
Max Harwood in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Lauren Patel in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Lauren Patel in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Richard E. Grant in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Cast of <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood and Lauren Patel in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood and Lauren Patel in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
