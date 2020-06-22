Watch The Gorgeous Nothings: In Concert, Hosted by Gideon Glick, Telly Leung, and Beth Kirkpatrick

James Jackson Jr., Nick Cearley, and more star in exploration of LGBTQ+ culture in the 1920s and '30s, now available to stream through June 24.

Viewers now have the chance to watch Playbill's streaming presentation of The Gorgeous Nothings: In Concert through 11:59 PM ET, June 24. The presentation, hosted by Gideon Glick, Telly Leung, and Beth Kirkpatrick, premiered June 20 and is available to watch in the video above.

Glick was last seen Off-Broadway as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors following his Tony-nominated turn as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird. Leung has been seen on Broadway in Aladdin and In Transit, among others, while Kirkpatrick has appeared in Les Misérables on the Great White Way.

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres around the world, a slew of stage and cabaret favorites got together at Joe's Pub to celebrate the vibrancy of NYC’s hidden LBGTQ+ community in the 1920s and '30s. Now, The Gorgeous Nothings: In Concert will be available to stream for 48 hours as part of the Playbill Playback series to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The concert featured rarely heard songs of the era, reflecting the diverse queer communities that pulsed beneath the surface of NYC over 40 years before the Stonewall riots.

The Gorgeous Nothings stars Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop), Stephen DeRosa (Boardwalk Empire), The Skivvies' Nick Cearley, Aaron Kaburick (Mrs. Doubtfire), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Seth Sikes (Seth Sikes Sings… concert series), with special guest emcee Beth Kirkpatrick (Hello, Dolly!), and introduces Maclain Whelan Dassatti, Kyle Price, and Benjamin Walker. The show was helmed by Life Jacket Theatre Company Artistic Director Travis Russ, with music direction and arrangements by Joe Kinosian (Murder for Two).

Serving as producers for the stream are Tony nominee Jessica Genick, Life Jacket Theatre Company, and Playbill.

