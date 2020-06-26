Watch the International Thespian Excellence Awards Live Showcase With Seth Rudetsky

NY1's Frank DiLella hosts the celebration of the best of high school theatre worldwide.

The International Thespian Excellence Awards showcase is streamed live on a special episode of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House, hosted by NY1's Frank DiLella June 26. The broadcast features performances from nine winning student performers along with four additional high-ranking students. Watch the live broadcast above from 9:30 PM ET.

The awards, also known as the Thespys, are the culmination of the International Thespian Festival, which was held online this year in response to the COVID-19 health crisis June 22-26.

Members of the International Thespian Society, an honor organization for theatre students, prepared theatrical materials and technical designs for competition at chapter events. Students who received overall Superiors for their work at this level were then invited to bring their work to the International Thespian Festival, where top scores in each category were awarded Thespian Excellence Awards. This year's 21 honorees come from seven U.S. states and the country of Saipan.

"Despite the unfortunate circumstances this year has brought, this festival shows how we can come together to heal, learn, and grow," says Thespys winner Rachel Rudolph of Charlotte, North Carolina. "This week has been opening my eyes to how theatre can survive during this crisis. We’re all keeping a positive outlook and doing the best we can. It’s really refreshing to see everyone work and learn together. It’s been very important to see."

For more information about the International Thespian Society and its parent organization, the Educational Theatre Association, visit SchoolTheatre.org.