Watch The Julie and Jackie Show with Fairycakes’ Julie Halston and Jackie Hoffman

Before Fairycakes departs the Greenwich House Theatre on November 21, Tony Award winner Julie Halston and Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman stop by the Playbill Studio and share their views on topics including being an actor in New York, theatre etiquette, and the closing of their show. Watch The Julie and Jackie Show above.

Originally scheduled to run through January 2, 2022, Fairycakes will now play its final performance Off-Broadway November 21. At the time of closing, the comedy will have played 9 previews and 42 performances. It opened at the Greenwich House Theater October 24 following previews that began October 14,

"Fairycakes has been such a joyous part of my life for the last year and a half, and I look forward to our last three weeks of performances and being in a theatre with people laughing together," said Beane in a statement. "I wish it had a longer run, but then I wish every show of mine had run longer. For now, hurry on down to the Village and come have a laugh. We could all use one!"

The cast features Mo Rocca as Geppetto, Kristolyn Lloyd as Peaseblossom, Sabatino Cruz as Pinocchio, Jackie Hoffman as Moth, Kuhoo Verma as Cinderella, Z Infante as Cobweb, Ann Harada as Musterseed, Jamen Nanthakumar as Changeling, Halston as Titania/Elizabeth, Arnie Burton as Oberon/Dirk, Chris Myers as Puck, and Jason Tam as Prince/Cupid.

The send-up of A Midsummer Night's Dream pairs characters from a mix of fairy tales as they fall in love—and into mischief. Read reviews for the production here.

The production, which Beane also directed, features scenic design by Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and music contributions by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott choreographs and serves as associate director.

