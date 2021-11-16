Watch The Lion King's Dedication of 24th Anniversary Performance to the Late Samuel E. Wright

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Watch The Lion King's Dedication of 24th Anniversary Performance to the Late Samuel E. Wright
By Talaura Harms
Nov 16, 2021
Buy Tickets to The Lion King
 
The Tony-nominated actor, who died earlier this year, originated the role of Mufasa on Broadway in 1997.
Samuel E. Wright
Samuel E. Wright Joan Marcus

The Tony-winning Disney musical The Lion King celebrated 24 on years on Broadway November 13, dedicating Saturday's anniversary performance to the original Broadway Mufasa, the late Samuel E. Wright.

Wright was Tony-nominated for his performance in the musical, and also for 1984's The Tap Dance Kid. He made his Broadway debut in 1971 in Jesus Christ Superstar, but he is perhaps best known as the voice of Sebastian the Crab in Disney's animated feature The Little Mermaid. Wright died earlier this year at the age of 74.

Following Saturday's performance, The Lion King's current Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, made a curtain speech honoring Wright. Watch the speech below.

The Lion King opened on November 13, 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theatre and transferred to the Minskoff Theatre in 2006, where it is currently running. The marquees of both theatres were dimmed in Wright's honor on November 13.

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Lion King souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.