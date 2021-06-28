Watch the London Gay Men's Chorus Perform 'Marry For Love' From New Cinderella Musical

The new show from Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Zippel, and Emerald Fennell opens July 14 in the West End.

In celebration of Pride, the London Gay Men's Chorus has recorded the wedding march "Marry For Love" from the new West End musical Cinderella. The song is available on all streaming platforms. Watch the video from the recording session at Theatre Royal Drury Lane above.

The full album of Cinderella, featuring the cast of the new musical as well as soon-to-be announced guest vocalists, will be released from Polydor/UMe July 9. It can be pre-ordered here.

The London premiere of the new Cinderella musical began previews June 25 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End ahead of a July 14 opening. It features music by Tony winner Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera), lyrics by Tony winner David Zippel (City of Angels), and an original story and book by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). The contemporary retelling of the fairy tale stars Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers the Musical, Les Misérables) in the title role.