Watch the Moody New Teaser for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

The Tony and Oscar winners hear a knock in the castle.

“Whence is that knocking?” So quoth Denzel Washington as the title character in the latest teaser for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Check it out above. As previously announced , the Joel Coen film, also starring fellow Tony and Oscar winner Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, will be released in theatres December 25 and begin streaming on Apple TV+ January 14. The cast also features Tony winner Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm, and Alex Hassell as Ross. Kathryn Hunter plays all three witches. This isn’t the only interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy to haunt audiences in the coming months. A live stream of James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan in Yaël Farber’s Almeida production will run October 27–30. In 2022, Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will star in a Broadway production, directed by Sam Gold, beginning previews at the Lyceum Theatre March 29.