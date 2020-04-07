Watch the Music Video for 'Nothing Is Broken' by Jaime Lozano and Marina Pires

The song is a tribute to On Your Feet! alum Mauricio Martínez.

Mexican musical theatre composer Jaime Lozano and vocalist Marina Pires have dropped the music video to their new single "Nothing is Broken." Check it out above, featuring Joffrey Ballet alum Cesar Zetina.

The song was originally inspired by Broadway alum Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) after the performer received his fourth cancer diagnosis in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Lozano and Pires to put on the finishing touches and release the single.

"This is a unique moment in time that will bring about a lot of heartache, but a lot of change, and good art I hope," says Pires (On Your Feet! national tour). Added Lozano (Children of Salt), "Now that we are forced to be away from each other, we need to be even closer in spirit. Even far apart we need to be together and support each other." The pair previously collaborated on Lozano’s Off-Broadway song cycle A Never-Ending Line album.

"Nothing Is Broken" is the first single of Lozano's new album Songs by an Immigrant, part of Jaime Lozano and the Familia project. The Familia is an all-Latinx group of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers put together by Lozano to sing about their experience.

