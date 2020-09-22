Watch the New Trailer for David Byrne's American Utopia

The Spike Lee-directed HBO special debuts October 17.
"As people, we're a work in progress," David Byrne says in the latest trailer for HBO's special presentation of American Utopia. Take a look above above.
The Spike Lee-directed film, capturing the Broadway production that ran at the Hudson Theatre during the 2019–2020 season, debuts October 17. Featuring choreography by Annie-B Parsons with Alex Timbers as production consultant, the show explores the ideas of human connection, self-evolution, and social justice.
Joining the former Talking Heads frontman on stage are a band of 11 global musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.