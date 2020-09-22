Watch the New Trailer for David Byrne's American Utopia

By Dan Meyer
Sep 22, 2020
 
The Spike Lee-directed HBO special debuts October 17.

"As people, we're a work in progress," David Byrne says in the latest trailer for HBO's special presentation of American Utopia. Take a look above above.

The Spike Lee-directed film, capturing the Broadway production that ran at the Hudson Theatre during the 2019–2020 season, debuts October 17. Featuring choreography by Annie-B Parsons with Alex Timbers as production consultant, the show explores the ideas of human connection, self-evolution, and social justice.

Joining the former Talking Heads frontman on stage are a band of 11 global musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

Prior to its release on HBO, the filmed concert premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Read the reviews here).

Production Photos: David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
