Watch the New Trailer for David Byrne's American Utopia

The Spike Lee-directed HBO special debuts October 17.

"As people, we're a work in progress," David Byrne says in the latest trailer for HBO's special presentation of American Utopia. Take a look above above.

The Spike Lee-directed film, capturing the Broadway production that ran at the Hudson Theatre during the 2019–2020 season, debuts October 17. Featuring choreography by Annie-B Parsons with Alex Timbers as production consultant, the show explores the ideas of human connection, self-evolution, and social justice.

Joining the former Talking Heads frontman on stage are a band of 11 global musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

Prior to its release on HBO, the filmed concert premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Read the reviews here).

