Watch the New Trailer for Netflix's The Prom Movie

The film adaptation of the musical stars Jo Ellen Pellman, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and more.

Our unruly hearts are bursting after watching the latest trailer for The Prom, coming to Netflix December 11. Check it out above—including a sneak peek at newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman singing, along with show-stopping moments from Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ariana DeBose.

After the teaser trailer was released in October focused on the "Zazz" of it all, the new trailer dives more into the plot itself: a group of out-of-work Broadway performers come to a small Indiana town to help a girl who's barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom.

Directed by Ryan Murphy and based on the Tony-nominated musical from Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar, The Prom stars Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Corden as Barry Glickman, Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Rannells as Trent Oliver, DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Key as Mr. Hawkins, Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Tracey Ullman as Vera, and Mary Kay Place as Grandma Bea. Rounding out the cast are Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, and Sofia Deler.

The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who returns to choreograph the movie. Book writer Martin also pens the screenplay for Netflix, with all of Beguelin and Sklar's score intact.

Also on the creative team for the Netflix adaptation are cinematographer Matthew Libatique, production designer Jamie Walker McCall, costume designer Lou Erych, music supervisor Amanda Kreig Thomas, composer and music editor David Klotz, and editors Danielle Wang and Peggy Tachdjian with casting by Alexa Fogel.

