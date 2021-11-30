Watch the New Video for Ransom, a Taut New Play About the Lengths We Go for Fame

Writer/director Rory McGregor and producer Lawryn LaCroix chat about their new downtown show.

"What does fame and fortune look like, and what is the essential purpose of that? Why are people so desperate to climb to the top?" Rory McGregor says of his new play, Ransom. "We thought that was an appropriate question to ask right now."

Inspired by Goethe’s Faust and Everyman, Ransom is a fresh, funny new play that explores the lengths people will go to for fame and fortune, asking, in our new world, what exactly is it all for?

McGregor wrote and directs and Lawryn LaCroix produces the new work, playing at Arts On Site Studio 3R at 12 St. Marks Place December 1-4.

"As a young producer, this show means a lot to us," LaCroix says in this new video. "I'm looking forward to people seeing a work that pushes the system and really creates something new and commercially viable downtown—finding new spaces in the city is what I'm most excited for people to see."

In Ransom, Foden was once billed as a New York rising star but now finds himself at the bottom of a trash heap. In a bid of desperation he plots a series of feats, each more outlandish than the last, in an attempt to revitalize his rapidly fading acting career. Before his plans can be executed, however, he will discover that his route to the top was always right in front of him.

"We're trying to create a story which sits in the back of your mind, that you're thinking about a long time after you've watched it, but also ultimately is also a really fun night out," McGregor says. "We're trying to transform the space entirely. It's going to be an experience."

Two of Ransom's five performances are sold out. Tickets are available below for the remaining times.

Thursday, December 2 at 7:30

Saturday, December 4 at 2:30

Saturday, December 4 at 7:30

