Watch the Official Trailer for Schmigadoon! Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key

The musical comedy parody will premiere July 16 on Apple TV+ with a cast including Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit.

Apple+ has dropped the official trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

The show stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a traveling couple who cross a bridge and are trapped in a magical town that appears out of nowhere. Sound familiar? The series parodies the Golden Age of musicals—and Brigadoon isn't the only reference in the trailer. See how many you can catch in the trailer above.

Also featured in the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

The series will premiere July 16 on Apple TV+.