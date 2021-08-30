Watch the Oprah-Narrated This Is Broadway, Celebrating the Return of Theatre

Watch the Oprah-Narrated This Is Broadway, Celebrating the Return of Theatre
By Dan Meyer
Aug 30, 2021
 
The short film features clips from Hamilton, Wicked, Company, and many more.

Unwrap your hard candies and get ready to celebrate. Check out This Is Broadway above, featuring clips from shows past, present, and future like Hamilton, Wicked, A Chorus Line, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The two-and-a-half minute anthem film features a voiceover by Oprah Winfrey that spotlights 99 shows, 735 actors, and even one dog (a certain red-headed orphan's best friend). Stars like Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, James Earl Jones, and Denzel Washington are just a few big names spotted.

The video is part of The Broadway League’s new industry-wide campaign to welcome theatre lovers back to Times Square following the industry’s 18-month shut down. The media plan includes local markets, with ads on public transportation around NYC, plus a wider, nation-wide reach on social media and major publications to entice domestic travelers back to the Main Stem.

It’s the first time all of Broadway’s archival footage has been made available to the industry through a joint commitment from the key labor unions. Normally, advertisting is done by an individual show to jockey for tourists to see their production, but the COVID-19 shutdown and rising concerns about the Delta variant warranted a new approach.

Several other events are planned to celebrate the return of Broadway, including a special Empire State Building lighting August 30 and the three-day outdoor festival Curtain Up! September 17-19. A contest to win four tickets to each show in the 2021-2022 season will open September 1.

For more information, visit ThisIsBroadway.org.

A Look Inside the 1st Rehearsal for the Return of The Lion King on Broadway

A Look Inside the 1st Rehearsal for the Return of The Lion King on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Cast in rehearsal for <i>The Lion King</i>
Cast in rehearsal for The Lion King Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>The Lion King</i>
Cast in rehearsal for The Lion King Marc J. Franklin
Julie Taymor in rehearsal for <i>The Lion King</i>
Julie Taymor in rehearsal for The Lion King Marc J. Franklin
Tshidi Manye in rehearsal for <i>The Lion King</i>
Tshidi Manye in rehearsal for The Lion King Marc J. Franklin
Tshidi Manye in rehearsal for <i>The Lion King</i>
Tshidi Manye in rehearsal for The Lion King Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>The Lion King</i>
Julie Taymor in rehearsal for The Lion King Marc J. Franklin
Anne Quart and Julie Taymor in rehearsal for <i>The Lion King</i>
Anne Quart and Julie Taymor in rehearsal for The Lion King Marc J. Franklin
