Watch the Original Broadway, London, Revival Tour, and International Casts of Cats Perform in Quarantine

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Watch the Original Broadway, London, Revival Tour, and International Casts of Cats Perform in Quarantine
By Dan Meyer
Jun 22, 2020
 
Over 300 Jellicles took part in a tribute video to original choreographer Gillian Lynne.

Over 300 performers from various casts of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats danced in quarantine to salute the original choreographer Gillian Lynne. Check out the Jellicle tribute above.

"Cats in Quarantine" features original London cast members Bonnie Langford, Seeta Indrani, Luke Baxter and original Broadway company members Héctor Jaime Mercado, Herman Sebek, Christine Langner, Steven Hack, Marléne Danielle, and Ken Page. Other performers include alums the international casts, in addition to the U.K. and U.S. national tours, the Royal Caribbean Cruise, and the 1998 filmed version.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Theatre Support Fund+ (which collectively provides to Acting for Others, The Fleabag Support Fund, and The NHS Charities National Covid-19 Urgent Appeal).

The video was created by West End alum Harry Francis, who played Mr. Mistoffelees in the international tour of Cats, after previously playing Mungojerrie at the London Palladium. The newly recorded music for Cats in Quarantine is produced by Josh Sood (assistant musical director on the 2019 international tour).

Backstage Photos from the Original Cats

Backstage Photos from the Original Cats

Steven Hack shares some of his photos from behind-the-scenes at the original Cats.

6 PHOTOS
Steven Hack
Steven Hack Courtesy of Steven Hack
Steven Hack and Anna McNeely
Steven Hack and Anna McNeely Courtesy of Steven Hack
Steven Hack putting on his makeup during his last week in the show
Steven Hack putting on his makeup during his last week in the show Courtesy of Steven Hack
Steven Hack warming up
Steven Hack warming up Courtesy of Steven Hack
(Left to Right) <b>Front Row:</b> Marlene Danielle (Demeter), Steven Hack (Carbuckety), Timothy Scott (Mistoffelees), Nora Brennan (Cassandra) and Terrence Mann (Rum Tum Tiger) <b>Back Row:</b> Christine Langner (Etcetera) and Whitney Kershaw (Sillabub)
(Left to Right) Front Row: Marlene Danielle (Demeter), Steven Hack (Carbuckety), Timothy Scott (Mistoffelees), Nora Brennan (Cassandra) and Terrence Mann (Rum Tum Tugger) Back Row: Christine Langner (Etcetera) and Whitney Kershaw (Sillabub) Courtesy of Steven Hack
Original CATS backstage photos
Original CATS backstage photos
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.