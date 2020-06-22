Watch the Original Broadway, London, Revival Tour, and International Casts of Cats Perform in Quarantine

Over 300 Jellicles took part in a tribute video to original choreographer Gillian Lynne.

Over 300 performers from various casts of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats danced in quarantine to salute the original choreographer Gillian Lynne. Check out the Jellicle tribute above.

"Cats in Quarantine" features original London cast members Bonnie Langford, Seeta Indrani, Luke Baxter and original Broadway company members Héctor Jaime Mercado, Herman Sebek, Christine Langner, Steven Hack, Marléne Danielle, and Ken Page. Other performers include alums the international casts, in addition to the U.K. and U.S. national tours, the Royal Caribbean Cruise, and the 1998 filmed version.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Theatre Support Fund+ (which collectively provides to Acting for Others, The Fleabag Support Fund, and The NHS Charities National Covid-19 Urgent Appeal).

The video was created by West End alum Harry Francis, who played Mr. Mistoffelees in the international tour of Cats, after previously playing Mungojerrie at the London Palladium. The newly recorded music for Cats in Quarantine is produced by Josh Sood (assistant musical director on the 2019 international tour).