Watch the Original Cast of Broadway's The Lion King Reunite for Dance-Driven 'He Lives in You' Performance

The socially distanced video also features remarks by Tony winners Julie Taymor, Heather Headley, and Garth Fagan.

Members of the original Broadway company of the Tony-winning The Lion King recently reunited for a socially distanced version of "He Lives in You." Take a look above.

The video features remarks by Tony winner Heather Headley, who created the role of Nala; Tony-winning choreographer Garth Fagan; and Tony-winning director Julie Taymor, who says to her cast, "I made the masks, but you made the movement, and you made them come alive."

The Lion King officially opened November 13, 1997, and to date has played over 9,302 performances. Like all other Broadway shows, it went on hiatus March 12 this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's music from the animated film, along with new songs by the pair; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Taymor, and Hans Zimmer; and music from Rhythm of the Pride Lands, an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, and Hans Zimmer. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the movie, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay.

The video is dedicated to the memory of actor Jason Raize, who was acclaimed for creating the role of Simba and took his own life in February 2004.

