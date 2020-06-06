Watch The Phantom of the Opera Stars Norm Lewis, Ramin Karimloo, Howard McGillin, and Hugh Panaro on Stars in the House

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Watch The Phantom of the Opera Stars Norm Lewis, Ramin Karimloo, Howard McGillin, and Hugh Panaro on Stars in the House
By Andrew Gans
Jun 06, 2020
 
The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes four actors who have starred in the title role of Andrew Lloyd Webber's international hit musical The Phantom of the Opera—Norm Lewis, Ramin Karimloo, Howard McGillin, and Hugh Panaro—June 6 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

See All the Masked Men of Broadway's Phantom of the Opera

See All the Masked Men of Broadway's Phantom of the Opera

21 PHOTOS
Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
Michael Crawford Joan Marcus
Timothy Nolen
Timothy Nolen Joan Marcus
Cris Groenendaal
Cris Groenendaal Clive Barda
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_Steve_Barton_HR
Steve Barton Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Kevin Gray Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Mark Jacoby Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Marcus Lovett Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Davis Gaines Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Thomas James O'Leary Joan Marcus
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Production_Photos_01_HR.jpg
Hugh Panaro Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.