Watch The Phantom of the Opera's Chandelier Rise Again on Broadway

The longest-running production in Broadway history returns to the Majestic Theatre October 22.

Nearly 600 days since The Phantom of the Opera's chandelier climbed the heights of Broadway's Majestic Theatre, the famed lighting fixture once again took flight.

Watch cast and crew members of the Broadway production enjoy the spectacle of the rising chandelier in the video below.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, the longest-running show in Broadway history, will resume performances October 22 at the Majestic. Directed by the late Harold Prince, the Tony-winning musical has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Returning to lead the cast will be Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Meghan Picerno as Christine Daaé, and John Riddle as Raoul, with Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, and Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi. Sara Esty joins the company as Meg Giry.

Also joining the production in her Broadway debut is Emilie Kouatchou, who plays the role of Christine Daaé at certain performances. Kouatchou is the first Black actor to play the role of Christine in the Broadway production.

The ensemble includes Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch, and Erica Wong.

The complete Phantom orchestra—Broadway’s largest—also returns, under the continued musical supervision of David Caddick with the musical’s original orchestrations.

The Phantom of the Opera has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. The production also features musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Andrew Bridge, and sound design by Martin Levan with David Caddick as music director. Cameron Mackintosh and Lloyd Webber's The Really Useful Group serve as producers.

