Watch The Prince of Egypt Fans Join Forces for Uplifting Version of 'When You Believe'

By Andrew Gans
Jul 08, 2020
 
The Oscar-winning song is featured in the screen-to-stage musical adaptation, currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

The London production of the new musical The Prince of Egypt, temporarily shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus, recently asked fans to record themselves singing the show's most famous tune, "When You Believe."

Check out the numerous responses, illustrating the musical's diverse and passionate fan base, above.

The screen-to-stage musical adaptation—directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman—opened February 25, a few weeks before the temporary closure of London theatres.

The story follows the Book of Exodus, in which Moses leads thousands of Israelite slaves out of Egypt and across the Red Sea to freedom. Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) wrote 10 new songs for the stage musical, which features a book by the film’s screenwriter, Philip LaZebnik. Schwartz wrote the score to the 1998 animated film, which included “Through Heaven’s Eyes” and the Oscar-winning “When You Believe,” both of which are in the theatrical adaptation.

The Prince of Egypt, based on the DreamWorks Animation film, will return to London’s Dominion Theatre for an open-ended run pending U.K. government advice. Tickets are currently on sale for performances beginning November 2.

