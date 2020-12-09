WATCH: The Prom's Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose on Their Immediate Mother-Daughter Bond and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   WATCH: The Prom's Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose on Their Immediate Mother-Daughter Bond and More
By Dan Meyer
Dec 09, 2020
 
The movie is a "celebration" of "the most brave act of vulnerability."

“Oh, look at us bringing theatre to the masses!” Kerry Washington says at the start of our interview for The Prom, streaming on Netflix December 11. Watch her and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose discuss the movie, their mother-daughter bond, and the importance of diversity in the experiences being told in the video above.

Washington recently appeared on Broadway (and subsequently Netflix) in American Son, a very dark play about a family waiting to find out what happened to their child in a police encounter. “I don’t think you could get any more different, tonally,” says Washington of the two works, calling The Prom “a celebration.” And although she plays Mrs. Greene, a conservative PTA president who wants to prevent same-sex couples from attending a school dance, there’s an important connection between American Son and The Prom: the story of Black families struggling and Black parents accepting and loving their kids.

DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton), who recently wrapped filming West Side Story, plays Alyssa Greene, Washington's character's daughter and—unbeknownst to her, one half of the lesbian couple at the center of the inciting conflict. She says the message of the film offers courage to those watching. “[The movie] reminds people that coming out, at any age, is always challenging...but it’s the most brave act of vulnerability.”

Directed by Ryan Murphy and based on the Tony-nominated musical from Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar, The Prom stars Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Tracey Ullman as Vera, and Mary Kay Place as Grandma Bea. Rounding out the cast are Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, and Sofia Deler.

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

14 PHOTOS
Meryl Streep and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in <i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman in <i>The Prom</i>
Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Keegan-Michael Key The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin
Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Chamberlin Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Ariana Debose and Kerry Washington in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Nicole_Kidman_Jo_Ellen_Pellman_The_Prom_Netflix_HR
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom Sue Gordon/Netflix
in <i>The Prom</i>
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
in <i>The Prom</i>
Kevin Chamberlin in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.