Watch the Queens From Broadway's Six Reunite on Stars in the House Live Stream

The daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the Queens from the new Broadway musical SIX—including Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele—as well as writers and creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss April 24 at 2 PM.

The Stars in the House series launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2PM ET and 8PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

READ: Watch Queens and Royal Subjects From Around the World in a Virtual Six Performance

The April 24 at 8 PM live stream will feature a reunion of the cast of TV's Dallas, including Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, and Steve Kanaly.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

