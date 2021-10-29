Watch the Radio City Rockettes Rehearse for Return of Christmas Spectacular

The annual holiday extravaganza was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes returns this holiday season, with performances at Radio City Music Hall November 5–January 2, 2022.

Watch the Rockettes rehearse in the above video, which also features chats with Rockettes Brittany Snyder, who is in her 11th year, and Giulia Griffth, who is making her debut, as well as director and choreographer Julie Branam.

Seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933, the annual production was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The cancellation marked the first time in 87 years the production was not seen during the holidays.

The 2021 production features more Rockettes numbers than ever before, with the Rockettes now performing in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production.