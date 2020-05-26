Watch the Season 2 Trailer for NOS4A2, Starring Zachary Quinto

By Dan Meyer
May 26, 2020
 
The series also features Ashleigh Cummings and Broadway alum Mattea Conforti.

Broadway alums Zachary Quinto and Mattea Conforti return to Christmasland in the trailer above for the second season of NOS4A2. The series returns to AMC June 1 at 10 PM ET.

Quinto—who will direct a live reading of The Men From the Boys for Pride Plays on Playbill June 26—plays Charlie Manx, an evil being who feeds off the souls of children and then sends them to a magical place called Christmasland. Conforti plays Charlie's daughter, Millie. The series also stars Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen, who serves as Charlie's main foil with supernatural powers of her own.

READ: Playbill Teams Up With Pride Plays for Multiple Live Stream Productions Throughout June

NOS4A2 is based on the book of the same title by Joe Hill. Rounding out the cast are Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jahkara J. Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, and Jason David.

Quinto was last seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band. Conforti played the title role in Matilda the Musical and also appeared in Sunday in the Park with George and Frozen.

