Watch the Sexy Quartet of Moulin Rouge! Sing ‘Lady Marmalade’ on CBS Sunday Morning

Broadway cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus won't let quarantine stop them.

On May 10, the quartet from Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! serenaded CBS Sunday Morning viewers during the new "Sunday Matinee" segment with an at-home rendition of “Lady Marmalade.”

Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus belted the song to high heaven from the comfort of their self-isolations while their show remains closed at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Watch their performance in the video below.

Moulin Rouge! officially opened on Broadway July 25 last year. Based on the Baz Luhrmann film, the stage version features a book by John Logan and a no-holds-barred jukebox score, arranged and orchestrated by Justin Levine. Directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, the show fuses the original songs and jukebox hits heard on screen with several pop favorites thaat have since played the airwaves. The production features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair design by David Brian Brown, and make-up design by Sarah Cimino.

