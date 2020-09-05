WATCH: The Stars and Creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Get Personal With Our High School Musical Quiz

See Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tim Federle take our quiz and find out which high school–set musical best fits their personality.

We got personal with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo and show creator Tim Federle to find out which high school-set musical best fits their personality. Watch the video above to see if these Disney+ stars are more of a Grease or a Heathers, and then take it yourself to see where you land! The first season of the mockumentary-style Disney+ scripted series tracked the "real" students of East High, the setting of the Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical, as they put on their first production of High School Musical: The Musical. With meta humor from Broadway vet Federle and an incredibly talented teen cast led by Bassett and Rodrigo, the show become one of the Disney streamer's first big successes. READ: Which High School-Set Musical Are You? The show's second season, which began filming last February, will reportedly track the school's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Watch the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.