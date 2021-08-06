Watch The Stars of Schmigadoon! on Their Favorite Musical Moments, Broadway Trivia, And More

The stars of Schmigadoon! shared with Playbill their favorite musical theatre references in the series and we put their musical theatre knowledge to the test with a round of trivia. Watch the video above and play along.
Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a vacationing couple who cross a bridge and find themselves trapped in a magical town that appears out of the mist. Sound familiar? The series, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, parodies the Golden Age of musicals, paying homage to such Broadway favorites as The Music Man, Carousel, Oklahoma!, and of course, Brigadoon, among many others.
READ: Dancing and Driving, Broadway Conspiracies, and Aborted Dream Ballets: What Happened in the Fifth Episode of Schmigadoon!
Also featured in the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.
The six-episode series premiered on Apple TV+ July 16, with new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays through August 13.