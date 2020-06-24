Watch the Trailer for Apple TV+ Series Little Voice, Starring Brittany O’Grady, Chuck Cooper, and Colton Ryan

The new musical series comes from Waitress duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson

The official trailer for Little Voice dropped June 24 ahead of its debut this summer, giving viewers a sneak peek at the ode to NYC's vast music scene from Waitress team Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson. Check it out above, featuring Brittany O’Grady, Tony winner Chuck Cooper, and Broadway alum Colton Ryan.

As previously announced, Little Voice launches July 10 on Apple TV+. Bareilles provides original music for the series, while Nelson serves as lead writer and directed the first episode.

Little Voice explores the lives of several 20-somethings trying to find their voice and place in the world. Also in the cast are Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale, Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey, Emma Hong, Kevin Valdez, and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

Little Voice is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Nelson, and Ben Stephenson are executive producers.