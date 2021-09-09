Watch the Trailer for Diana: The Musical on Netflix

Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role opposite Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, and Judy Kaye.

Check out the trailer for Diana: The Musical, coming to Netflix October 1, above.

Diana, the bio-musical about the late Princess of Wales, stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The film was created using strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including quarantine and routine testing. Two-time Tony winner Kaye shared insights into the process last year.

As previously announced , the new musical will return to Broadway sooner than anticipated, with producers moving up previews to November 2 with an opening night now set for November 17 at the Longacre Theatre.

Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath.