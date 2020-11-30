Watch the Trailer for Disney+’s Dance Docuseries On Pointe

Young students pursue their dreams at the School of American Ballet as they prepare for The Nutcracker and more.

The life of a young dancer is intense. Check out the trailer for On Pointe, a new six-part docu-series coming to Disney+ December 18, above. The show follows students at the School of American Ballet as they pursue their dreams.

Captured in the sneak peek are teens from all over the country rigorously training for professional careers while younger students are put through their paces rehearsing and performing in New York City Ballet’s holiday staple George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.

Directed and produced by Larissa Bills, On Pointe is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes executive producing from Imagine Entertainment. Matthew O’Neill serves as executive producer from DCTV.