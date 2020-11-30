Watch the Trailer for Disney+’s Dance Docuseries On Pointe

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch the Trailer for Disney+’s Dance Docuseries On Pointe
By Dan Meyer
Nov 30, 2020
 
Young students pursue their dreams at the School of American Ballet as they prepare for The Nutcracker and more.

The life of a young dancer is intense. Check out the trailer for On Pointe, a new six-part docu-series coming to Disney+ December 18, above. The show follows students at the School of American Ballet as they pursue their dreams.

Captured in the sneak peek are teens from all over the country rigorously training for professional careers while younger students are put through their paces rehearsing and performing in New York City Ballet’s holiday staple George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.

Directed and produced by Larissa Bills, On Pointe is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes executive producing from Imagine Entertainment. Matthew O’Neill serves as executive producer from DCTV.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.