Watch the Trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

East High is upping the drama with a rival school, new students, long-distance romance, and more, on Disney+ May 14.

East High is back for a second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering on Disney+ May 14. The new season sees the East High Wildcats taking on Disney's Beauty and the Beast while competing against their North High rivals at the Alan Menken Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre (a.k.a. the "Menkies"), all while dealing with new students, long-distance romance, and more. Watch the trailer for the upcoming season above.

Returning as series regulars are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

New cast members include Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, Asher Angel, Derek Hough, and Olivia Rose Keegan. The series is created and executive produced by Broadway writer-performer Tim Federle.

Inspired by Disney Channel's High School Musical film franchise, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a scripted, mockumentary-style show that follows students at a fictionalized version of Salt Lake City's East High School, where the original films were shot. The first season centers on the school's first production of the stage adaptation of High School Musical. The series was part of Disney+'s launch line-up in November, 2019 and was renewed for a second season before it premiered.

