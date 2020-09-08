Watch the Trailer for MTC's Stargate Theatre 2020 Production The Divide

The work was created by young individuals who have been involved with the justice system.

Manhattan Theatre Club will present this year's Stargate Theatre production online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out a trailer for the digital presentation, titled The Divide, above, featuring the Stargate's 2020 Sharon Sullivan Company.

The work was created by young individuals who identify as male and have been involved with the justice system. The Divide explores the "boxes" in which these men have been placed by society—and what happens when they break free.

The special airs September 10 at 7 PM ET on MTC's YouTube and Facebook.

Each summer, MTC Education employs a group of young men whose lives have been impacted by the justice system to form Stargate Theatre. They develop a play that reflects their lived experiences and their dreams for the future and perform it Off-Broadway. Over the course of two months, the individuals become an ensemble pursuing a common goal of creating a theatre piece that challenges its audience to see these young men in a new light.