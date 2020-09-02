Watch the Trailer for Netflix Adaptation of The Boys in the Band, Starring Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesús, More

The full cast of the 2018 Tony-winning revival returns for the Joe Mantello-directed movie, out September 30.

A night full of sharp tongues, party games, and secrets awaits these boys. Check out the first trailer for the Netflix adaptation of The Boys in the Band, starring the cast of the 2018 Tony-winning revival, above.

As previously announced , the film debuts September 30 on the streaming service. The cast includes Jim Parsons as Michael, Zachary Quinto as Harold, Andrew Rannells as Larry, Matt Bomer as Donald, Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank, and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.

READ: What the Cast of Boys in the Band Has Learned From the Pivotal Play

Expanding the world of Mart Crowley’s play, the movie appears to break out from Michael's apartment to include scenes on the streets of Manhattan and in Julius, one of the oldest gay bars still operating in NYC.

The play, considered a seminal piece of queer storytelling in the 20th century, was first seen Off-Broadway in 1968. The Broadway production opened in May 2018 at the Booth Theatre, where it ran through August 11.

Joe Mantello returns to direct after helming the revival, with Ryan Murphy producing alongside David Stone and Ned Martel.

