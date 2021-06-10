Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! Movie, Starring Andrew Garfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the stage-to-screen adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical.

As if Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t having a busy enough day with the release of In the Heights, the first trailer for his directorial debut—the film adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM!—has just dropped. Take a look above.

Tony winner Andrew Garfield takes on the role of Jonathan Larson in the movie, based on the late Rent composer’s autobiographical musical. The film will arrive on Netflix and in select theatres this fall (exact date to come).

The trailer opens with Garfield, as Larson, singing the song “Boho Days.” The number (which was also one of the original titles for the musical) was ultimately cut from the final version of the show, but a demo recording preserved the catchy tune—and Larson’s own singing voice. Later on, the first look features a snippet of the anthemic “Louder Than Words.”

In addition to Garfield, the cast includes Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, and Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa. In the musical, Karessa (a singer in the show Larson is composing) is typically part of the Susan track.

Additionally, several stage and screen favorites will take on roles either new to the story or who remained offstage. Tony nominee Joshua Henry will play Roger (an actor in Larson’s show—who shares the name of a character in Larson’s other famed musical), Tony winner Judith Light as agent Rosa Stevens, Pose standout Mj Rodriguez as waitress and aspiring fashion designer Carolyn, Tariq Trotter as busker H.A.W.K. Smooth, and Emmy winner Bradley Whitford as Larson’s idol, composer Stephen Sondheim.

READ: To Days of Inspiration: Explore the Evolution of Rent Through Jonathan Larson's Own Notes

Tony winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) penned the screenplay, reuniting with Miranda after the two collaborated on FX’s Fosse/Verdon. Ryan Heffington choreographs. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.