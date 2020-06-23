Watch the Trailer for Over the Moon, Starring Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, More

The animated movie musical follows a young girl who builds a rocket to prove the existence of the Moon goddess Chang'e.

One girl is determined to risk it all to prove the goddess Chang'e really does exist in the trailer for Over the Moon, featuring the vocal talents of Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, and more. Check out the trailer above.

The Netflix-Pearl Studio co-production follows the story of Fei Fei as she builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon and save Chang'e, who, according to the real Chinese myth, was sent to the satellite after drinking a magical potion by accident. Over the Moon will debut on the streaming service later this year.

Hamilton Tony nominee Soo voices Chang'e, with newcomer Cathy Ang as Fei Fei, Tony winner Miles as Mother, and Oh as Mrs. Zhong. Also among the cast are Robert G. Chiu, John Cho, Ken Jeong, Margaret Cho, and stage regulars Kimiko Glenn and Conrad Ricamora.

Over the Moon is directed by Glen Keane, with a screenplay by the late Audrey Wells and additional story by Jennifer Yee McDevitt. The movie features eight original songs by Christopher Curtis (Chaplin), Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP).

In addition to lending her vocal talents in the Netflix animated film, Soo can be seen in Hamilton when it drops on Disney+ July 3.