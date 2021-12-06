Watch the Trailer for Paddington Saves Christmas, Now Available to Stream

The holiday puppet special is from Rockefeller Productions, makers of Off-Broadway's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation.

Paddington Bear, despite his best intentions, seems to be getting himself in another mess—this time in the streaming holiday special Paddington Saves Christmas. The Rockefeller Studios production is available through January 4, 2022.

In the special, Paddington "helps" his ever-grumpy neighbor, Mr. Curry, who is panicking in anticipation of the arrival of an important visitor for the holidays. The cast includes A.J. Ditty as Mr. Curry, Christine McBurney as Aunt Matilda, and Jake Bazel, Chris Palmieri, and Kirsty Moon as the puppeteers of Paddington.

Jonathan Rockefeller and his company Rockefeller Productions are the creators of Off-Broadway's current Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation and the popular The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. This is the first production created by Rockefeller Studios, marking Rockefeller’s expansion into filmed content. It is written and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, filmed and edited by Kevin Guzewich, with puppet creation by Rockefeller Productions.

British writer Michael Bond created the marmalade-loving bear, first introduced in 1958 in A Bear Called Paddington, published by HarperCollins. Paddington's tales have been adapted several times for television and feature film, including the currently running Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Paddington. Rockefeller Productions' Paddington Gets in a Jam, ran Off-Broadway in 2019.

To stream Paddington Saves Christmas, click here.