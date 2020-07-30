Watch the Trailer for Rachel Mariner's #MeToo-Inspired Recovering Misogynist

Cambridge Junction presents the digital production beginning August 12.

Rachel Mariner's magical realist #MeToo story Recovering Misogynist will stream August 12 in a digital production from Cambridge Junction. Check out the trailer for the work above.

Mariner stars in the autobiographical piece, but the words audiences hear are Mariner's stream of consciousness thinking versus her speaking on-camera. The play was initially written to be performed on stage, but, due to social distancing, the work was adapted into a digital theatre that taps into the confessional quality of a voiceover.

"When Ronan Farrow broke the Harvey Weinstein story I felt sorry for Harvey Weinstein and this play is me figuring out what the hell was wrong with me," says Mariner. "Recovering Misogynist attempts to uncover my own unconscious bias against women—including myself—for an audience. It is, amusingly, the least flattering work I can imagine."

The reading has been set to images by Fourth Culture Films Ltd and Twoflix, with music by Michel Csanyé-Wills and dramaturgy by Hannah Jane Walker and Caroline Horton. The production is followed by a post-show discussion and will then be available to stream until August 26 on a pay-what-you-want basis.

For more information and tickets, click here.