Watch the Trailer for The Father, Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman

Watch the Trailer for The Father, Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman
By Dan Meyer
Sep 14, 2020
 
The movie adaptation of Florian Zeller's play will get a limited release later this year.

Watch Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the trailer for the movie adaptation of Florian Zeller's The Father above. The drama follows an 80-year-old man as he struggles with Alzheimer’s disease to remember his reality and which memories are real.

Variety reports the film will be released in New York City and Los Angeles December 18, with plans for a wide release on December 25.

Joining Hopkins and Colman on screen are Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, and Olivia Williams. The Father is written and directed by Zeller, with a screenplay by Christopher Hampton, who translated the stage play for its English-language runs in the U.K. and subsequently New York. Frank Langella earned a Tony for his performance in the Broadway production in 2016.

The movie made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will continue to play the festival circuit, including the Toronto International Film Festival.

