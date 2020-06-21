Watch the Trailer for the Film of Broadway's Hamilton, Heading to Disney+

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical arrives on the streaming platform July 3.

You still have to wait for it a bit longer, but before Hamilton arrives on Disney+, how could you say no to this: a new trailer featuring footage from the cinematic capture of the musical.

Initially announced for a theatrical release in October 2021, the Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning musical—featuring the entirety of the principal original cast—will drop on the streaming service July 3. Disney produces with creator (and original star) Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller, and director Thomas Kail.

The production was filmed at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016. Joining Miranda were Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, along with Tony nominees Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, and Jonathan Groff as King George. Rounding out the principal company were Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos (who stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Miranda's In the Heights) as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Appearing in the ensemble are now-Tony nominees Ariana DeBose (playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Ephraim Sykes, plus Carleigh Bettiol, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, and Seth Stewart.